PM Modi to Virtually Host First India- Central Asia Summit today. The summit will be first ever engagement of its kind between India and Asian countries. This summit will take relations forward to newer heights with Asian Countries. This summit is reflection of the country’s expanding commitment with Central Asian Countries. Regional and international issues of interest are to be discussed : MEA . Regional security situation will be the main point of discussion. The participants in the India- Central Asia Summit are: Presidents of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyz Republic, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan.