Top Trending Videos

PM Modi raises the issue of Khalistan in conversation with Canadian PM

Italian PM Giorgia Meloni showered praise on India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi during their meeting on the sidelines of the Raisina dialogue. Italian Prime Minister Meloni said that PM Modi is the 'most loved leader around the world.' The praise came during the joint statement by two leaders in New Delhi. Earlier, PM Modi & his Italian counterpart held bilateral dialogue, taking multifaceted cooperation between the two countries forward.

Updated: September 11, 2023 2:21 PM IST

By Video Desk

PM Modi raises the issue of Khalistan in conversation with Canadian PM

Also Watch

Trending Now

Italian PM Giorgia Meloni showered praise on India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi during their meeting on the sidelines of the Raisina dialogue. Italian Prime Minister Meloni said that PM Modi is the ‘most loved leader around the world.’ The praise came during the joint statement by two leaders in New Delhi. Earlier, PM Modi & his Italian counterpart held bilateral dialogue, taking multifaceted cooperation between the two countries forward.

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News on India.com.

Recommended Videos

Topics

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.

?>