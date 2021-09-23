Prime Minister Narendra Modi has embarked on a five-day visit to the United States from September 22-26. During his visit, PM Modi will be accompanied by a high-level delegation including external affairs minister S Jaishankar and National Security Adviser Ajit Doval.

PM Modi's main agenda for his US visit

He said the main elements of the visit will be the first in-person meeting with US President, the Quad leaders summit which also involves the prime ministers of Australia and Japan as well as the address at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

At first, PM Modi will participate in the Covid-19 Global Summit hosted by US President Biden on September 22.

PM Modi tweeted as his departure statement…”My visit to the US would be an occasion to strengthen the Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership with USA, consolidate relations with our strategic partners- Japan and Australia – and to take forward our collaboration on important global issues.”

