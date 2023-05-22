By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
PM Modi receives Ebakl Award in Papua New Guinea by President
PM Narendra Modi on May 21 arrived in Papua New Guinea, becoming the first Indian Prime Minister to visit the island nation. PM Narendra Modi was accorded the Ebakl Award in Papua New Guinea on May 22.
PM Narendra Modi on May 21 arrived in Papua New Guinea, becoming the first Indian Prime Minister to visit the island nation. PM Narendra Modi was accorded the Ebakl Award in Papua New Guinea on May 22.
Also Read:
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News on India.com.