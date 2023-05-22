Home

Video Gallery

PM Modi receives Ebakl Award in Papua New Guinea by President

PM Modi receives Ebakl Award in Papua New Guinea by President

PM Narendra Modi on May 21 arrived in Papua New Guinea, becoming the first Indian Prime Minister to visit the island nation. PM Narendra Modi was accorded the Ebakl Award in Papua New Guinea on May 22.

PM Narendra Modi on May 21 arrived in Papua New Guinea, becoming the first Indian Prime Minister to visit the island nation. PM Narendra Modi was accorded the Ebakl Award in Papua New Guinea on May 22.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News on India.com.