PM Modi Shares Special Moments With Kids Onboard Vande Bharat Express In Bhopal – Watch Video

Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared a special moment with the kids onboard the Vande Bharat Express train. Watch video.

PM Modi on Vande Bharat Express: Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off five Vande Bharat Express trains from Rani Kamlapati Railway Station in Bhopal, MP on June 27. The Prime Minister was accompanied by Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw. These trains will improve connectivity in Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Goa, Bihar and Jharkhand. Whit this, the total number of Vande Bharat trains in India reached 23. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also shared a special moment with the kids onboard the Vande Bharat Express train.