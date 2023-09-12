Home

PM Modi slams Canadian PM on Khalistan Issue?

India successfully hosted G20 Leaders’ Summit in Delhi last week. PM Modi also held a series of bilateral talks with world leaders on the sidelines of G20 Summit. Indian Prime Minister also held a meeting with his Canadian PM Trudeau and talked tough on Khalistan issue. When Justin Trudeau planned to leave Delhi after the Summit, his plane suffered a technical snag. While Trudeau is still in Delhi, the Canadian PM has been mocked by media in his home country.

