Top Trending Videos

  • Home
  • Video Gallery
  • PM Modi slams Pakistan at SCO Summit with Pak PM listening, Putin also slams terror

PM Modi slams Pakistan at SCO Summit with Pak PM listening, Putin also slams terror

PM Modi takes veiled dig at Pakistan for 'financing terror' with Pak PM listening; Putin also slams terror at SCO summit.

Published: July 4, 2023 10:01 PM IST

By Video Desk | Edited by Video Desk

PM Modi takes veiled dig at Pakistan for ‘financing terror’ with Pak PM listening; Putin also slams terror at SCO summit.

Also Watch

Also Read:

Trending Now

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News on India.com.

Recommended Videos

Topics

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.