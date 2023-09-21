Home

Video Gallery

PM Modi thanks MPs, hails passage of women’s reservation bill in LS

PM Modi thanks MPs, hails passage of women’s reservation bill in LS

PM Modi thanks MPs, hails passage of women’s reservation bill in LS

Trending Now

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 21 called the Women’s Reservation Bill a “golden moment” of India’s Parliamentary journey. He said, “Yesterday was a golden moment of India’s Parliamentary journey. All the members of this House deserve that golden moment. Yesterday’s decision and today when we cross the last mile after Rajya Sabha (passing of the Bill today), the transformation in the face of the women power of the country, the trust that will be formed will emerge as an unimaginable and unprecedented power that will take the country to new heights. I can feel this.”

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News on India.com.