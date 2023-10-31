Home

PM Modi: The world has been surprised to see India’s potential in the G20 Summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 31 paid floral tributes to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel at the Statue of Unity at Ekta Nagar in Gujarat’s Narmada on the birth anniversary of the country’s first Home Minister which is celebrated as National Unity Day. On the National Unity Day parade in Ekta Nagar, PM Modi addressed the audience and praised the achievements and developments in India.

“Today the whole world is watching India, today India is at a new peak of achievements. The world has been surprised to see India’s potential in the G20 Summit. We are proud that our borders remain safe amidst many global crises. We are proud that in the next few years, we are going to become the third-largest economy in the world. We are proud that today India has reached that part of the Moon where no other country in the world has been able to reach. We are proud that today India is manufacturing everything from Tejas fighter planes to INS Vikrant itself. We are proud that today in India, our professionals are running and leading the billion-dollar companies of the world. We are proud that today the glory of the tricolour is continuously increasing in big sports events of the world. We are proud that our youth are breaking records, winning medals,” the PM said.