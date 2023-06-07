ZEE Sites

  • PM Modi to create history in US; will be the first Indian PM to address US Congress twice

PM Modi to create history in US; will be the first Indian PM to address US Congress twice

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a joint meeting of the US Congress on June 22. PM Modi will reach the United States on June 22 for the official state visit.

Published: June 7, 2023 7:33 PM IST

By Video Desk | Edited by Video Desk

