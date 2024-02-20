PM Modi to visit Sandeshkhali in Mamata turf Bengal? BJP leader drops big hint

Home

You must be hearing the name of Sandeshkhali quite often these days where the everal women are have alleged sexual assault by a prominent Trinamool Congress leader Sheikh Shahjahan of sexual harrasment but now story will take a new turn since Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to visit West Bengal’s Sandeshkhali.

The leader of opposition Suvendu Adhikari has confirmed this news to the media on monday.

He revealed that preparations are underway and the dates for PM Modi’s visit will be finalised by PMO.

He also accussed Mamta Banerjee of not taking any strict actions against Sheikh Shahjahan as TMC needs goons during elections who will ater give them protection.

“Mamata Banerjee will lose the Lok Sabha elections and that is why she is doing all this. She has not done any development work…They will not arrest (Sheikh Shahjahan) because they need goons during elections and they have given him protection,” said BJP leader, Suvendu Adhikari

Meanwhile even the women of Sandeshkhali complained that even after fightling this battle since a long time Mamta Banerjee did not meet them

On Monday, a delegation of National Commission for Women led by chairperson Rekha Sharma had visited Sandeshkhali to meet the victims. The NCW chief called for Mamata Banerjee’s resignation and imposition of President’s Rule in the state.

