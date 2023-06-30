PM Modi Travels By Metro To Attend DU Centenary Celebrations, Interacts With People On Metro – WATCH

Top Trending Videos

Published: June 30, 2023 11:52 AM IST

By Video Desk

PM Modi Travels By Metro To DU: Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a ride in Delhi Metro to reach the valedictory ceremony of DU centenary celebrations. He was also  seen interacting with his fellow passengers while on his way to the Delhi University. The PM was travelling on metro amid tight security preparations. Watch video.

