Home

Video Gallery

PM Modi Travels By Metro To Attend DU Centenary Celebrations, Interacts With People On Metro – WATCH

PM Modi Travels By Metro To Attend DU Centenary Celebrations, Interacts With People On Metro – WATCH

PM Modi was also seen interacting with his fellow passengers while on his way to the Delhi University. The PM was travelling on metro amid tight security preparations.

PM Modi Travels By Metro To DU: Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a ride in Delhi Metro to reach the valedictory ceremony of DU centenary celebrations. He was also seen interacting with his fellow passengers while on his way to the Delhi University. The PM was travelling on metro amid tight security preparations. Watch video.