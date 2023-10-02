Home

PM Modi unveils projects worth over Rs 7,000 crores in Rajasthan

PM Narendra Modi unveiled development projects worth Rs 7,000 crores in Rajasthan. PM Modi visited and offered prayers at Shri Sanwaliya Seth Temple in Chittorgarh. PM Modi is visiting the poll-bound states of Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh on October 2.

