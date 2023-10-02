Top Trending Videos

PM Modi unveils projects worth over Rs 7,000 crores in Rajasthan

Updated: October 2, 2023 9:19 PM IST

By Video Desk

PM Narendra Modi unveiled development projects worth Rs 7,000 crores in Rajasthan. PM Modi visited and offered prayers at Shri Sanwaliya Seth Temple in Chittorgarh. PM Modi is visiting the poll-bound states of Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh on October 2.

