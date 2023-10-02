By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
PM Modi unveils projects worth over Rs 7,000 crores in Rajasthan
PM Narendra Modi unveiled development projects worth Rs 7,000 crores in Rajasthan. PM Modi visited and offered prayers at Shri ...
PM Narendra Modi unveiled development projects worth Rs 7,000 crores in Rajasthan. PM Modi visited and offered prayers at Shri Sanwaliya Seth Temple in Chittorgarh. PM Modi is visiting the poll-bound states of Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh on October 2.
Trending Now
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News on India.com.