  PM Modi US Visit: PM Attends Skilling For Future Event Organised By National Science Foundation – Watch Video

PM Modi said that it is the responsibility of all of us to ensure a better future for our present and future generations.

Published: June 22, 2023 5:51 PM IST

By Video Desk

PM Modi US Visit: PM Narendra Modi attended Skilling for Future Event organised by National Science Foundation. In the event, He said that it is the responsibility of all of us to ensure a better future for our present and future generations. Education, skill and innovation is essential for this bright future. Watch video.

