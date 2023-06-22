By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
PM Modi US Visit: PM Attends Skilling For Future Event Organised By National Science Foundation – Watch Video
PM Modi said that it is the responsibility of all of us to ensure a better future for our present and future generations.
PM Modi US Visit: PM Narendra Modi attended Skilling for Future Event organised by National Science Foundation. In the event, He said that it is the responsibility of all of us to ensure a better future for our present and future generations. Education, skill and innovation is essential for this bright future. Watch video.
