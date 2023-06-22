Home

Video Gallery

PM Modi US Visit: PM Attends Skilling For Future Event Organised By National Science Foundation – Watch Video

PM Modi US Visit: PM Attends Skilling For Future Event Organised By National Science Foundation – Watch Video

PM Modi said that it is the responsibility of all of us to ensure a better future for our present and future generations.

PM Modi US Visit: PM Narendra Modi attended Skilling for Future Event organised by National Science Foundation. In the event, He said that it is the responsibility of all of us to ensure a better future for our present and future generations. Education, skill and innovation is essential for this bright future. Watch video.