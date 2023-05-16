Home

PM Modi Virtually Distributes About 71,000 Appointment Letters To Newly Inducted Recruits Under ‘Rozgar Mela’ | Watch

PM Modi Rozgaar Mela: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 16 distributed about 71,000 appointment letters to newly inducted recruits under Rozgar Mela in Government departments and organisations, via video conferencing. The ‘Rozgar Mela’ was held at 45 locations across the country. The recruitments were done across Central Government Departments and State Governments/UTs supporting this initiative.