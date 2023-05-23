Home

Heart Warming! Welcome Modi written in the skies over Sydney – Watch Video

Prime Minister Narendra Modi receives a grand welcome in Sydney.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi receives a grand welcome in sydney. as aircraft writing ‘Welcome Modi’ on the sky ahead of the much-hyped address to the Indian diaspora on Tuesday.

