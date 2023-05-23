By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Heart Warming! Welcome Modi written in the skies over Sydney – Watch Video
Prime Minister Narendra Modi receives a grand welcome in Sydney.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi receives a grand welcome in sydney. as aircraft writing ‘Welcome Modi’ on the sky ahead of the much-hyped address to the Indian diaspora on Tuesday.
