PM Modi Witnesses Daredevil Stunts By CRPF Women Personnel On ‘National Unity Day’

CRPF’s all-women contingent hogged the limelight during the National Unity Day Parade at Statue of Unity. The all-women contingent performed ...

Updated: October 31, 2023 3:53 PM IST

By Video Desk

CRPF’s all-women contingent hogged the limelight during the National Unity Day Parade at Statue of Unity. The all-women contingent performed daredevil stunts on motorcycles and received applause by PM Modi and the audience.
The nation is celebrating National Unity Day on the occasion of Sardar Patel’s birth anniversary. Every year, National Unity Day is celebrated on 31st Oct every year to mark the birth anniversary of Sardar Patel.

