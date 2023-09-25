By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
PM Modi Witnesses Model Of International Cricket Stadium In Varanasi, Interacts With Former Cricketers
Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath witnessed the model of the international cricket stadium to be built in Varanasi on September 23. Many cricket legends like Sachin Tendulkar, Ravi Shastri, and Sunil Gavaskar were present at the foundation stone laying program and met PM Modi
