PM Modi is on a visit to the US, during his trip from September 22-25, PM Modi will be meeting US President Joe Biden, Vice-President Kamala Harris, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Japanese Premier Yoshihide Suga. In fact, PM Modi will also be addressing the 76th session of the UN General Assembly on September 25 before heading back to New Delhi.

But Do you know that PM Modi's Air India One flight to Washington did not stopover at Frankfurt for refueling, yes, which was a years long tradition, let's understand why….

The key reason of the change in the flight plan is new capabilities of Air India One, the VVIP aircraft used for ferrying President, Vice President and PM arrived from the US in October last year. The state-of-the-art aircraft was bought at a cost of over Rs 4500 crore. The aircraft has the capacity to fly long distances without stopovers for refueling.

This is the second time the new Air India One is ferrying PM Modi. It was used during his last visit to Bangladesh in March earlier. The aircraft flew non-stop to the US over Pakistan avoiding Afghanistan, reports said.

PM Modi’s first US trip on Air India One – A look inside the special aircraft

The Air India One is fitted with Large Aircraft Infrared Countermeasures (LAIRCM) and Self-Protection Suites (SPS) capable of thwarting any missile attack. The aircraft has security system similar to Air Force One aircraft used by the US President. The Air India One aircraft is operated by specially-trained pilots from the Indian Air Force. The aircraft carrying PM Modi to Washington has a huge office space with separate conference cabins. It also has a special medical area for emergency. The jet has several rooms fitted with all latest amenities.