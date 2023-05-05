Home

PM Modi’s big statement on politics around ‘The Kerala Story’

'The Kerala Story', which triggered a political storm, hit theatres on May 5. Slamming the movie, Kerala CM had called it a "hate propaganda". However, makers of the movie have stood by the claims of 32,000 women gone missing from Kerala. The movie's plot revolves around women from the state being forced to join Islamic State. Endorsing the movie, PM Modi in Karnataka's Bellari said that it "has exposed the terror plot in the state."

