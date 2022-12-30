PM Modi’s Mother Heeraben Passes Away At 100, PM Performs Last Rites, Carries Mortal Remains Of Late Mother – Watch Video

After paying his last respects to his mother at her Gandhinagar residence, PM Modi carried the mortal remains to take the body to crematorium. Watch video.

PM Modi mother death: Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mother Heeraben Modi passed away in Ahmedabad on December 30 at the age of 100. She was admitted to Ahmedabad’s UN Mehta Hospital after her health deteriorated. Taking to his official Twitter handle, PM Modi wrote, “A glorious century rests at the feet of God.” After paying his last respects to his mother at her Gandhinagar residence, PM Modi carried the mortal remains to take the body to crematorium. Watch video.