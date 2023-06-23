By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
PM Modi’s Shoutout to Indian-Americans at US Congress
Addressing the US Congress, Prime Minister Modi highlighted the presence of Indian Americans elected in the United States Congress or at top leadership positions. “There are millions here, who have roots in India. Some of them sit proudly in this chamber and one of them is behind me (US Vice-President Kamala Harris).
