PM Modi’s Shoutout to Indian-Americans at US Congress

Addressing the US Congress, Prime Minister Modi highlighted the presence of Indian Americans elected in the United States Congress or at top leadership positions. “There are millions here, who have roots in India. Some of them sit proudly in this chamber and one of them is behind me (US Vice-President Kamala Harris).

Published: June 23, 2023 4:53 PM IST

By Video Desk | Edited by Video Desk

