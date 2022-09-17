Our beloved prime minster Narendra Modi is all set to celebrate his 72nd birthday on 17th of September. People worldwide have started sending birthday wishes and blessings to the pm. Well, we all know that apart from being the best pm Indian could ever have and taking so many initiatives for the betterment of the country, he Always grabs headlines for his fashion and dressing sense, be it his signature sleeve kurta or his crisp formals, when it comes to making a style our PM definitely essays it like a boss. Now talking about his foreign trip attires, Modi’slinen and khadi kurtas in muted colors paired with sharply-tailored jackets has always been spot on.With a zeal and attitude to try out new things, Modi has always turned heads with his sartorial choices.From headers to local handloom outfits, on his birthday, let’s take a look at how prime minster Narendra went on global tours with his Desi style.