Home

Video Gallery

PM Narendra Modi inaugurated the 7th Edition of India Mobile Congress 2023 at Bharat Mandapam

PM Narendra Modi inaugurated the 7th Edition of India Mobile Congress 2023 at Bharat Mandapam

PM Narendra Modi inaugurated the 7th Edition of India Mobile Congress 2023 at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi today. Accompanied by ...

PM Narendra Modi inaugurated the 7th Edition of India Mobile Congress 2023 at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi today. Accompanied by the Union Communications Minister, the PM went from booth to booth to review exhibitions of different telecom providers. Akash Ambani, Chairman of Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd, explained to PM the work being done by his company in the sector. Next, the Prime Minister visited Airtel’s booth, where he was met by the founder, and chairperson of Bharti Enterprises, Sunil Bharti Mittal. Kumar Mangalam Birla, Additional Director of Vodafone Idea, was also present at the massive exhibition.