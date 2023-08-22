PM Narendra Modi Leaves For South Africa To Attend 15th BRICS Summit

Home

Prime Minister Narendra Modi emplaned for South Africa for his three-day visit to the country. PM Modi is visiting South Africa to attend the 15th BRICS Summit at the invitation of South African President Matamela Cyril Ramaphosa. South Africa is set to hold the much-anticipated BRICS Summit in the national capital Johannesburg from August 22-24.

This is PM Modi’s third visit to South Africa and the trip marks the 30th anniversary of the diplomatic relationship between India and South Africa. During the visit, the PM will also participate in a special event “BRICS – Africa Outreach and BRICS Plus Dialogue” being organized after the BRICS Summit, which will include other nations invited by South Africa. He will also hold bilateral meetings with some of the leaders present in Johannesburg.

Following his visit to South Africa, PM Modi will travel to Greece on August 25. During his visit, he will hold a meeting with his Greek counterpart Kyriakos Mitsotakis and discuss ways to further deepen the ties between the two nations. He will also interact with business leaders from both countries. He will also interact with the Indian community in Greece.

