PM Narendra Modi Presents Unique And Expensive Gifts To US President Joe Biden And First Lady Jill Biden – Check Out Video

The gift is a meticulously handcrafted sandalwood box, created by a master craftsman from Jaipur, Rajasthan. Watch video to know more.

Published: June 22, 2023 11:34 AM IST

By Video Desk

PM Modi gifts to Biden: PM Modi has presented the special gift to US President Joe Biden. The gift is a meticulously handcrafted sandalwood box, created by a master craftsman from Jaipur, Rajasthan. The intricately carved flora and fauna patterns on the box showcase the use of sandalwood sourced from Mysore, Karnataka.

