  • PM Narendra Modi’s light-hearted, adorable moments with children in Ranchi

Updated: November 16, 2023 1:09 PM IST

By Video Desk

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 15 spend some time with children in Ranchi. On his official YouTube handle, PM Modi shared the video of his candid moments with children. PM was at the Governor House in Ranchi, when his young fans came to meet him.

