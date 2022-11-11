World Pneumonia Day 2022: What Causes Pneumonia? Symptoms And Prevention Explained | Watch Video

Pneumonia is a contagious infection with symptoms that range from mild (cold and flu-like) to severe. How serious your case of pneumonia is depends on the particular germ causing the pneumonia, your overall health and your age.

World Pneumonia Day: Pneumonia is an infection in one or both of your lungs caused by bacteria, viruses, or fungi. Pneumonia is a contagious infection with symptoms that range from mild to severe. These germs make the air sacs in the lungs fill with fluid that makes it hard to breathe. Pneumonia symptoms usually start out like the flu and slowly get worse over a few days. Pneumonia caused by both bacteria and viruses is contagious. Pneumonia caused by bacteria is treated with an antibiotic. All children, starting at 2 months should begin vaccines that prevent pneumonia.

Written By: Keshav Mishra