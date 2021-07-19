India.com Tech Reveal: Poco G3 GT will soon launch in India and before we get a launch date, a number of details regarding the phone are popping up. Amidst the official teasers we are getting, we now have a hint of the smartphone’s price in India. As per reports, the company’s Country Head Anuj Sharma has thrown light on the Poco F3 GT price. The smartphone is confirmed to be priced at around Rs 30,000. With this, it is expected to give a tough competition to the upcoming OnePlus Nord 2. Watch Video to know all about Poco F3 GT – Price, Specifications, Launch Date revealed.