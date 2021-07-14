Starting at Rs 13,999, the Poco M3 Pro trades blows with the Realme 8 5G to take the mantle for most affordable 5G smartphone. Poco is not leaving out much in order to achieve that price, at least on paper. In fact, Poco M3 Pro 5G is also the most radical looking phone you can buy for less than Rs 15,000 now. But is 5G and eye-popping design enough to make the Poco M3 Pro a commendable alternative to the 4G all-rounders at this price? Watch exclusive Poco M3 Pro 5G review video to find out.