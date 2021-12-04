Poco gaming lapatop : Smartphone brand Poco may soon enter into laptop business. According to the latest reports, the company could be designing it’s first ever gaming laptop that may get launched in India soon. The laptop can be a rebranded version of Redmi G laptop as company is testing the same for a rebranding. However, there is not any clear information about it’s features, pricing or availability so far as there isn’t any official announcement made by the company. Watch this video to find out more.Also Read - Airtel And Jio Internet Price Hike: Airtel And Jio Increase Prepaid Pack Price Up To 20-25%, Checkout New Prices Here