Ash Ketchum & Pikachu Leave Pokemon Series, Internet Sad, As Their Childhood Favourites Leave
The news of the termination of two of the most beloved characters, Ash and Pikachu, from the popular animation series Pokemon has left fans all over the world disappointed. In an announcement, the Pokemon franchise revealed this information. Watch video
When it was announced that Ash Ketchum and Pikachu would be leaving the cartoon series after 25 years, Pokemon fans seemed upset. A series of special episodes to wrap up the current season of Pokemon Ultimate Journeys. The series will mark “the closing chapter” for the aspiring Pokemon master and his electric legendary monster, according to the well-known Japanese franchise. Watch video…
Written By: Piyush Kumar
