Pokhran: Brazilian Army Commander General Paiva Witnesses Indian Army’s Might In Rajasthan’s Pokhran – Watch Video

After proving its mettle in front of various nations, the Indian Army displayed its might to General Paiva in Rajasthan’s Pokhran area. From the lethal MBT Arjun Tank to the K9 Vajra, the Indian Army’s roar in the desert impressed the Brazilian Commander.

India showcases military might in Pokhran: As Brazilian Army Commander General Tomas Miguel Mine Ribeiro Paiva is on an official visit to India, The mighty Indian Army didn’t miss the opportunity to showcase its vigour to the Brazilian Army Commander. After proving its mettle in front of various nations, the Indian Army displayed its might to General Paiva in Rajasthan’s Pokhran area. From the lethal MBT Arjun Tank to the K9 Vajra, the Indian Army’s roar in the desert impressed the Brazilian Commander. Brazilian Army Commander is on a six-day visit to India from August 28 to September 2.The visit marks a significant milestone in the longstanding relationship between the armed forces of India and Brazil.

