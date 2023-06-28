Home

Police Lathicharge at RU over protest against change in central library timing

Half a dozen student leaders have suffered serious injuries in the lathicharge. Syndicate meeting was held in the university on Wednesday after almost a year. As soon as the meeting started, there was a lot of uproar outside.

Police Lathi Charged on Student in RU: On Wednesday, the police lathi-charged the students in Rajasthan University. During the Syndicate meeting, a large number of NSUI and ABVP workers gathered outside the Vice-Chancellor’s Secretariat, to disperse whom the police administration has lathi-charged five times so far. But till now not a single member of the Syndicate has come to explain to the students, for which the students are continuously protesting and trying to convey their demands to the Syndicate members. In this entire action, the police have so far arrested more than a dozen student leaders. taken into custody. At the same time, half a dozen student leaders have suffered serious injuries in the lathicharge. Syndicate meeting was held in the university on Wednesday after almost a year. As soon as the meeting started, there was a lot of uproar outside. Government’s representative MLA Amin Kagzi, Gopal Meena also reached the meeting. With his arrival, student leaders of ABVP and NSUI demonstrated.