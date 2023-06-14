ZEE Sites

Top Trending Videos

  • Home
  • Video Gallery
  • Political drama erupts in Chennai, DMK Minister Senthil Balaji breaks down as ED questions

Political drama erupts in Chennai, DMK Minister Senthil Balaji breaks down as ED questions

High voltage drama was witnessed in Chennai on June 14. Tamil Nadu Minister V Senthil Balaji broke down as ED questions him. The ED officials took him into custody in connection with money laundering case. Investigating agency raided his house on June 13 and detained DMK leader.

Updated: June 14, 2023 1:09 PM IST

By Video Desk Video Desk

High voltage drama was witnessed in Chennai on June 14. Tamil Nadu Minister V Senthil Balaji broke down as ED questions him. The ED officials took him into custody in connection with money laundering case. Investigating agency raided his house on June 13 and detained DMK leader.

Also Watch

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News on India.com.

Topics

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.