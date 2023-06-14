Home

Political drama erupts in Chennai, DMK Minister Senthil Balaji breaks down as ED questions

High voltage drama was witnessed in Chennai on June 14. Tamil Nadu Minister V Senthil Balaji broke down as ED questions him. The ED officials took him into custody in connection with money laundering case. Investigating agency raided his house on June 13 and detained DMK leader.

