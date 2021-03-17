Pooja Gor and Arhaan Behll opens up about Mann Ki Awaaz Pratigya 2 and more. Arhaan Behll said that he loved the music and the scenes of the show. Also they both got goosebumps while watching the show. Pooja Gor said that they all get Deja Vu while shooting the second season and she can’t believe that the second season is on air. After seeing the narration they both couldn’t resist and deny the show. Watch this exciting interview to know more. Also Read - Anupamaa Fame Rupali Ganguly & Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Fame Shivangi Joshi at The Launch of Pratigya 2