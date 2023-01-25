Poonam Panday Looks Sensuous In Black Bralette Outfit, Divya Agarwal’s White Saree Raises Temperature | Watch Video

  • Home
Poonam Panday looks stunning in black bralette outfit and Divya Agarwal's White saree raises the temperature. Many other celebs were also spotted around the city. Watch Video

Published: January 25, 2023 4:04 PM IST

By Ananya | Edited by Ananya

The controversial celebrity Poonam Pandey was recently spotted at the Mumbai airport wearing a black bralette, leather pants and a jacket. Looking all ready, she walked towards the exit amid security as many tried to click pictures with her. She was also seen holding a book in her hand. Social media is abuzz with her airport look and netizens did try to roast her a bit this time. Many other celebs were also spotted around the city. Watch Video

