Poonam Panday Poses In Plunging Neckline Top, Janhvi Kapoor’s Rumoured BF Shikhar Pahariya Joins Her On Family Trip

After attending several events together, Shikhar also accompanied Janhvi and her family for a trip to an undisclosed location. The actress was seen with her sister Khushi and father Boney at the airport, joined by her rumoured boyfriend. Shikhar Pahariya is the grandson of Sushilkumar Shinde, the former Chief Minister of Maharashtra. While neither Janhvi nor Shikhar have confirmed that they are dating, this speaks volume about their relationship.