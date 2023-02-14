Poonam Pandey, Palak Tiwari & Many Other Bollywood Divas Spotted On Valentines Day
The controversial celebrity Poonam Pandey was recently spotted at the Mumbai airport wearing a black bralette, leather pants and a jacket. Looking all ready, she walked towards the exit amid security as many tried to click pictures with her. She was also seen holding a book in her hand. Social media is abuzz with her airport look and netizens did try to roast her a bit this time. On the other hand, Palak Tiwari Looks Beautiful In Simple Ethnic suit. Watch Video
