Poonam Pandey in Hospital, Husband Arrested Latest News: Poonam Pandey has filed a complaint against her husband. According to the reports, Poonam Pandey has said in her complaint that her husband Sam has assaulted her. Poonam Pandey's husband Sam has been arrested as soon as the complaint is registered and the investigation has started. According to the report, Poonam Pandey is admitted to the hospital.