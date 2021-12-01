Nick and Nora to share stage : Bollywood actress and dancer Nora Fatehi is all prepped up to perform at upcoming international convection event VidCon in Abu Dhabi on 3rd of December. The actress will be sharing stage with international artists like Nick Jonas, Kehlani ,Tala Samman and other popular artists as well. Watch this video to know the story in detail.Also Read - EXCLUSIVE: Chitrangada Singh On Her Upcoming Crime Thriller 'Bob Biswas' And Abhishek Bachchan | Watch Video