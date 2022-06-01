KK news: Popular Bollywood singer who ruled the Indian music industry and won millions of hearts with his mesmerizing voice, singer KK passed away on 31st of May, during a concert in Kolkata. The live show was going on at Narzul Mancha in Kolkata. He was in the city for a two day concert. Reportedly, the singer suffered a major heart attack. His untimely demise has indeed created a void in the Indian Music industry. Various celebrities like Akshay Kumar, Vishal Dadlani, Rahul Vaidya, Armaan Malik, Rahul Vaidya, Karan Johar and Farhan Akhtar have mourned the loss of the legendary singer. Have a look at his last performance at the live concert. Watch video.Also Read - Hardik Pandya Spotted At Airport Along With Wife Natasa Stankovi And Son Agastya After Bagging IPL Title As Captain - Watch Video