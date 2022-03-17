Post Holi Detox: We will be celebrating the festival of colors, Holi on 18th of March this year. The vibrant festival of Holi is all about having fun with friends, playing with colors and devouring on all our favorite Holi snacks and sweets. From Gujiyas to Malpuas, we have an endless list of delicacies to eat on Holi and it is really difficult to resist eating our favorite snacks. However, consuming an excessive amount of sweets and oily snacks can upset our stomach and cause issues like ingestion and other problems. In that case, you don’t need to worry as we will be listing down a few drinks that an help you hydrate, detox, cleanse and energize your body post Holi Watch video to know more.Also Read - What's Secret Behind Madhuri Dixit's Glowing Beauty And Incredible Fitness At An Age Of 54? Watch Video To Find Out