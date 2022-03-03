Radhe Shyam trailer launch: Prabhas and Pooja Hegde’s much awaited romantic film Radhe Shyam’s trailer has been finally launched. The film is written and directed by Radha Krishna Kumar and is produced by Bhushan Kumar. It is all set to be released in theatres on 11th of March. The movie has already been the talk of the town and has created a buzz all over social media even before it’s release. Watch this video of the trailer launch of the upcoming film wherein Prabhas and Pooja can be seen interacting with the media.Also Read - Lock Upp: Actor Karan Kundrra Is All Set To Enter Kangana Ranaut's Controversial Show As A Jailor To Teach Contestants 'Discipline' - Details Inside