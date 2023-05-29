Home

Prabhas-Kriti To Sara-Vicky: Fresh Onscreen B-Town Couples Who Are All Set To Set Screen On Fire – Watch Video

Bollywood stars Shah Rukh Khan and Taapsee Pannu will be sharing screen in Rajkumar Hirani's upcoming drama Dunki. The film is scheduled to be release on 22 December. SRK will also work with South Indian actress Nayanthara in his upcoming film Jawan.

Fresh Bollywood Pairs: We all set to witness several fresh onscreen pairs and the fans are indeed excited to see these new b town jodis and their stunning chemistry. Let us tell you that, Bollywood stars Shah Rukh Khan and Taapsee Pannu will be sharing screen in Rajkumar Hirani’s upcoming drama Dunki. The film is scheduled to be release on 22 December. SRK will also work with South Indian actress Nayanthara in his upcoming film Jawan. Apart from SRK, several other fresh Bollywood couples are also set to entertain you. Check out list of these fresh onscreen pair in the video.

