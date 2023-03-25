Pradeep Sarkar’s Funeral: Vidya Balan, Deepika Padukone To Dia Mirza Celebs Pay Last Respects
Filmmaker Pradeep Sarkar passed away on March 24 at a Mumbai hospital. He was on dialysis and after a sudden fall in his potassium levels, the filmmaker was rushed to hospital. His last rites were attended by his family and friends from the entertainment industry. Bollywood actors including Deepika Padukone, Vidya Balan, Rani Mukerji, Dia Mirza, Neil Nitin Mukesh and many others paid their last respects to the ace filmmaker.
