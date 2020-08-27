Director Prakash Jha who is famous for his work in Gangaajal, Raajneeti and Satyagraha, is releasing a webseries Aashram featuring Bobby Deol. Bobby plays Baba Nirala, who is not a godman but a conman. After watching the trailer, it looks like Aashram is based on Dera Sacha Sauda cult leader Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, who was convicted for rape and murder. Nirala is a conman and also a criminal and Bobby Deol is giving justice to the role. Also Read - Aashram Trailer: Bobby Deol Steps Into The Digital World as Spiritual Leader in Prakash Jha’s New Series

Prakash Jha says there is no discussion of Hinduism, Hindu gods, or Hindu rituals in the show. Watch the interview of the filmmaker talking about the decision to cast Bobby Deol against his type. Aashram will be streamed from August 28 on MX Player. Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan is All Praises For Bobby Deol's Class of '83 - Check Out This Viral Tweet

Prakash Jha also talks about Sushant Singh Rajput and his work. Watch the full interview here. Also Read - Confirmed List of 12 Hindi Movies to Stream on Netflix India in 2020 Including Ludo, Gunjan Saxena, And Class of '83