Sushant Singh Rajput first Death Anniversary: One among the most promising actors of Bollywood Sushant Singh Rajput left us last year on June 14th. He was an actor who in no time made his mark in Bollywood. His remarkable performances in films like M.S.Dhoni, Chhichhore, Kai Po Che etc. has won million of hearts worldwide. Ahead of his death anniversary, Chhichhore’s Co-star Prateik Babbar reveals how SSR was different from anyone else in the business, also wanted to visit Antarctica after Chhichhore and many more. Watch video to know everything that Prateik Babbar has recalled remembering Sushant Singh Rajput on his first death anniversary. Also Read - Indian Rapper Singer Mika Singh turns 44; Controversial Facts You Didn't Know About

