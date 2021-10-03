Bigg Boss 15 Contestant Pratik Sehajpal on Standing Next To Salman Khan and Reaction Upon Divya Agarwal’s Tweet For Him Before Entering | Exclusive
Big Boss 15 Contestant Pratik reacted to Divya Agarwal’s good luck tweet for him post-Bigg Boss OTT. He also shares his best Bigg Boss OTT memory and how he plans to game play before entering the BB15 house, exclusive video interview.
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News on India.com.
Published Date: October 3, 2021 9:30 AM IST