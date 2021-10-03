Bigg Boss 15 Contestant Pratik Sehajpal: Bigg Boss OTT fame Pratik Sehajpal is all set to enter Salman Khan’s hosted Bigg Boss 15. In an exclusive conversation with us, he opened up on many things. Pratik spoke about his decision to opt of Bigg Boss OTT to get the ticket to Bigg Boss 15. He said that he always wanted to be a part of Bigg Boss 15 and feels his decision was right. Pratik also talks about his plans for Bigg Boss 15 and how he will survive in the jungle. Watch nowAlso Read - Ieshaan Sehgaal Enters Big Boss 15; Reveals How he Will Survive Amongst Big Stars In BB15 | Exclusive Interview