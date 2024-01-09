Home

Praveen Kumar Shares Deep Dark Secrets Of Indian Cricket Team

The early 2000s witnessed a transformative phase in Indian cricket, welcoming players from smaller cities like Meerut, Uttar Pradesh. One ...

The early 2000s witnessed a transformative phase in Indian cricket, welcoming players from smaller cities like Meerut, Uttar Pradesh. One such player who rose to prominence was Praveen Kumar, known for his exceptional swing bowling skills. Despite a promising career, Kumar’s journey was marred by off-field controversies, and now he’s breaking his silence. Hailing from Meerut, Praveen Kumar established himself as a premier swing bowler and a proficient batter. Between 2007 and 2012, he represented India in six Tests, 68 ODIs, and 10 T20Is. Additionally, he showcased his talents in the IPL, donning the jerseys of Royal Challengers Bangalore, Kings XI Punjab, Sunrisers Hyderabad, and Gujarat Lions.

